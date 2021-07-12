Paris Hilton lands Netflix cooking show, even though she's no chef

YouTube screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Most cooking shows feature trained chefs who've perhaps authored cookbooks and run restaurants. Not this one. Cooking With Paris, a new series coming to Netflix, stars hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who flat out admits she's far from a trained chef.

A statement from Netflix says Hilton "can cook ... kind of." Hilton's celebrity friends will join her on the show to do everything from shop for ingredients to attempt to prepare the meals featured on the show. "Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread, and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen," Netflix says.

Why put Hilton in the kitchen? Back in January 2020, she posted a YouTube video (below) in which she makes lasagna in a dreamy kitchen, with help from a chihuahua named Diamond Baby who's dressed in a Chanel apron. The video has more than 5 million views.

According to Variety, Cooking With Paris will launch globally on Netflix on Aug. 4, with six half-hour episodes.