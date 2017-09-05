VCG via Getty Images

How do you express your love for a game? Name your child after it, of course.

A baby girl in the Shaanxi province of China has been named Wang Zhe Rong Yao, or Honour of Kings, after the much-loved Chinese video game, reported local publication The Paper.

The game has garnered so much popularity in China that its developers, Tencent, had to restrict play time for young players out of concern for their health. It's estimated to have over 200 million registered players.

The report showed a document dated August 7 this year which says it's an identity registration card, accompanied with the seal of the Xi'an police department. Details other than name and gender were blurred out.

Parents have been known to name their kids after characters in games and movies, but rarely the games and movies themselves. In 2015, a study showed that 241 babies were named Khaleesi, in tribute to "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen. In Singapore, a man found fame on social media after it was discovered his parents named him Batman bin Suparman (meaning Batman, son of Suparman). Children have also been named after characters appearing in Final Fantasy, Skyrim and Star Wars. Naming a child after the actual title of a game, though? Much rarer.

An anonymous staff member on duty at the station confirmed the registration to The Paper, adding that they can't interfere with the parents' decision and will register the child's name according to the birth certificate.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.