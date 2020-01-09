CJ Entertainment

The Korean thriller Parasite impressed both critics and fans (including Barack Obama) in 2019, so it's no surprise that HBO is eyeing the movie as a limited TV series.

Parasite writer/director Bong Joon-ho will be teaming up with Adam McKay, who is best known for his work on the award-winning HBO drama Succession, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

The movie Parasite focuses on the poverty-stricken Kim family and their wealthy employers, the Park family. As the plot unfolds, the two families undergo quite a few surprises that end with deadly results.

The dark comedy-thriller has already earned numerous awards including a Golden Globes win, a National Society of Film Critics award and is a strong contender for an Academy Award. The movie has also yearned $23 million at the domestic box office and $130 million globally.

It has yet to be revealed if the HBO series will be a sequel or perhaps a prequel to Parasite, or a totally unrelated story. While the movie Parasite is in Korean with English subtitles, this limited series for HBO will be in English.

HBO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.