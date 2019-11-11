Parasite is now the biggest foreign-language movie of the year

CNET/CJ Entertainment

The South Korean dark comedy-thriller film Parasite has now made over $11 million at the North American box office, making it the biggest foreign-language movie of the year, according to figures posted by Box Office Mojo.

The film, which opened Oct. 11, has earned $11.28 at US and Canadian theaters and $95.51 million elsewhere, for a total of $106.79 million. It's now passed the Spanish-language comedy "No Manches Frida 2," which earned $9.27 million domestically, Variety reports. The publication also notes that Parasite could be the rare foreign-language film to score big at the Academy Awards, suggesting that it might be nominated for the best film and best director Oscars.

Parasite focuses on two Korean families whose lives become disturbingly entanged. CNET reviewer Jennifer Bisset writes that the film "is about class, pretenders and love in a dog-eat-dog world. It's also about family bonding through pinpointing the best position to access free Wi-Fi. You've never been so uncomfortable while laughing absurdly."