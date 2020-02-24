CJ Entertainment/Screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET

Oscar-winner Parasite is heading to Hulu -- and subscribers of the Disney-run streaming service won't have to wait long to watch it again. On Monday the service took to Twitter to announce it's adding the recently crowned Best Picture to its stable on April 8.

The rumors are true. #Parasite is coming to Hulu on April 8. pic.twitter.com/d6I3IJocBv — Hulu (@hulu) February 24, 2020

The announcement puts Parasite on streaming platforms faster than many other Oscar contenders. Whereas The Irishman streamed on Netflix in November, shortly after its initial run in theaters at the end of September, and Marriage Story arrived on the platform just a month after its Nov. 6 theatrical debut, most other Best Picture nominees still are not available to stream.

This includes Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari and Joker, despite all three being released in the US well ahead of Parasite's Nov. 8 debut.

Those titles, like Parasite, are available for rent or purchase from a host of digital stores, including Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube.