Sarah Tew/CNET

Want to get out to the movies more often but don't want to deal with parking, overpriced popcorn or yappy patrons?

Paramount Pictures wants to help, by creating a virtual reality movie theater, according to Deadline.com. Movie fans merely put on a VR headset and they are suddenly sitting in a movie theater with a huge projection screen in front of them.

The effort, a collaboration among Oculus, Samsung, HTC, Microsoft and others, appears to be another facet in VR's evolution and perhaps a new distribution channel for movie studios. Once confined to the realm of science-fiction movies like Walt Disney's "Tron," virtual reality has attracted the attention of companies large and small with promises of transporting googles-wearing users to other environments, such as outer space or the stone age.

To kick off the VR movie theater, Paramount plans to host a showing of "Top Gun" in 3D on Dec. 3. Movie fans with VR headsets can catch the movie in 30-minute increments at Bigscreenvr.com in an experience akin to how it felt how it feels to watch the 1986 blockbuster in the theater, sitting next to other patrons in theater seating.

Paramount also has plans for other movie showings in the new year.

Paramount representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

