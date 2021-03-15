Paramount Plus subscription deal returns: Save 50% on 1 year

ViacomCBS

If you happened to miss this year's Super Bowl, you missed a pretty staggering number of commercials for Paramount Plus, the new streaming service that launched March 4. It replaced CBS All Access, adding more shows, movies and live TV to that service's roster.

Price tag: $6 a month or $60 annually for the Limited Commercials plan, or $10 a month or $100 annually for No Commercials. Those are competitive rates, in line with what you'd pay for, say, Hulu.

For a limited time, however, there's a much better deal: when you apply promo code YEAR. Just be sure to read our instructions below, because the signup process is confusing at best.

Your first year, then, will cost you just $30 if you opt for Limited Commercials; $50 if you go the No Commercials route. (My two cents: Life's too short to sit through ads. It's well worth an extra $20 to get back literally hours of time over the course of a year. That plan also gives you the option of downloading shows for offline viewing.)

If you're a little confused about the sign-up process, well, you're not alone. These screenshots should help:

After the first year, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate unless you cancel or you're able to find another deal.

First announced last year, Paramount Plus offers content from a variety of ViacomCBS brands. Available TV channels include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and CBS, and the service also brings selections from the Paramount Pictures movie studio. Live news and sports, plus on-demand films and TV shows, are available as well.

CBS All Access was already home to a wide range of acclaimed originals, including The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone and a growing number of shows from the Star Trek universe. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run debuted March 4; an iCarly reboot is in the works.

Thoughts? Are you willing to add one more streaming service to your roster if you can get it at this price?

