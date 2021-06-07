Paramount Plus rolls out its different cheaper tier without live CBS

Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus on Monday rolled out the new version of its ad-supported tier, which is a dollar cheaper per month but removes access to live CBS programming. It also offered a new extended free trial for either of its plans, giving people a month of free service rather than the standard week, starting Thursday.

The extended free period requires signing up with the code MOVIES; the offer runs from 10 a.m. PT Thursday through June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The premium tier of Paramount Plus still costs $10 a month or $100 annually to stream everything available on the service without ads (except those that show up in regular live CBS programming). But now its base tier is $5 a month or $50 a year supported by advertising and lacking access to the live CBS network; previously, its base tier was $6 a month or $60 annually with advertising and include the live CBS feed.

People who are already members to the previous base tier won't see any changes to their service so long as they stay active subscribers to it.

Paramount Plus was a revamp of CBS All Access, yet another video service to rolled out to take on Netflix, just like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus and others before it. Like them, Paramount Plus hopes its particular concoction of TV shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. But these so-called streaming wars also complicate how many services you use -- and pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.