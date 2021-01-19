Paramount Plus is launching in the US on March 4

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS' rebrand of CBS All Access into Paramount Plus now has a date: March 4. The news, announced on Tuesday, will also see ViacomCBS host an investor "streaming event" on Feb. 24 where it will further detail its "streaming strategy" for the new service, Pluto TV and Showtime.

First announced last year, the Paramount Plus rebranding of CBS All Access will offer content from a variety of ViacomCBS' brands. Its TV channels include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and CBS, and it also owns the Paramount Pictures movie studio. Live news and sports, as well as on-demand films and TV shows, will be available.

The new service will launch first in the US and Latin America on March 4 before expanding to "the Nordics" on March 25 and Australia in "mid-2021." Canada will see a rebrand of CBS All Access to the new Paramount Plus name on March 4, but the company says the "expanded offering" won't be available until "later in the year."

It is unknown if the pricing for CBS All Access, which runs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported tier or $9.99 a month ad-free, will remain the same for Paramount Plus. No pricing changes were mentioned in Tuesday's announcement.