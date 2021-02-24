Paramount Plus gives quick peek at two new Star Trek shows

Nickelodeon

It's a good thing there's plenty of room to spare in outer space. The Star Trek universe will be expanding with two new exclusive series for the Paramount Plus streaming service.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS teased the new shows during a Paramount Plus investor day detailing the upcoming service. A spin-off series called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow the continuing adventures of Captain Pike and Mr. Spock, characters who appeared in both the original 1960s show and on Discovery (with different actors). Star Trek: Prodigy, a Trek animated series aimed at a younger audience, will be coming to Paramount Plus before it heads to Nickelodeon.

CBS All Access had been home for a fresh crop of Star Trek series that have premiered over the last few years, including the flagship Star Trek: Discovery, the nostalgic Star Trek: Picard and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. CBS All Access offerings will now be absorbed into the new Paramount Plus service.

#ParamountPlus will take you even further into the final frontier. 🖖💫 @StarTrekOnPPlus producer @Alex_Kurtzman is bringing fans more series, more storylines, & more mind-blowing visual effects. Plus all the classic #StarTrek shows and films you can binge. pic.twitter.com/m1UltlRZGj — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Paramount Plus looks like it will lean heavily on its famous sci-fi franchise, much in the way CBS All Access did.

