Paramount Plus' $5 tier with ads (but not live CBS) to launch Monday

Paramount Plus' tweaked version of its ad-supported tier -- one that is a dollar cheaper per month than the current option but removes access to live CBS programming -- will launch Monday, according to an FAQ on the streaming service's help site.

Currently, Paramount Plus costs $10 a month or $100 annually to stream ad-free on a premium tier, or it's $6 a month or $60 annually on a tier with advertising. The company had already stated it would swap out that cheaper tier in June with a different one, a $5-a-month or $50-a-year "base" tier also supported by advertising but lacking access to the live CBS network. At that stage, the $6-a-month option disappears, but people who are already members on it will continue with their service unchanged so long as they stay active subscribers to it.

The FAQ confirmed the specific date of that change would be Monday.

Paramount Plus was a revamp of CBS All Access, yet another video service to rolling out to take on Netflix just like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus and others before it. Like them, Paramount Plus hopes its particular concoction of TV shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. But these so-called streaming wars also complicate how many services you use -- and pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.