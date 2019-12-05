CNET también está disponible en español.

Go blue: 11 kitchen and home product picks inspired by Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year

A classic color that'll match just about everything.

The end of the calendar year generally marks the holiday season, crackling fireplaces and lots of cold-weather cooking, but it also means the yearly announcement of Pantone's chosen color of the upcoming year. Pantone has declared that in 2020, we'll be seeing a whole lot of classic blue, explaining on Twitter that this particular blue is a "timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity."

So in the interest of keeping up with the trends, we've gathered a slew of classic blue kitchen and home items you should add to your collection. While these don't necessarily hit the specific Pantone hue of 19-4052 Classic Blue, the products we chose below -- from a cobalt blue vintage tea kettle to Nordic blue linen bread bags -- capture the spirit of next year's big color in the most stylish way possible.

Hue navy blue bowls: $19
Crate & Barrel

Stock your cabinets with these deeply blue porcelain bowls from designed Aaron Probyn. Each piece is hand-glazed, peppered with grooved detailing and a shiny finish. They're perfect for a bowl of oatmeal or filled with your favorite soup. 

$19 at Crate & Barrel

Plastic mixing bowl set with Lids: $30
Target

These stackable mixing bowls are decked out in blue ombre and come with five bowls in a range of sizes. The attachable lids mean you're able to save that leftover pancake batter without having to dirty another bowl. 

$30 at Target

Vintage blue mason jar soap dispenser: $32-38
Food52

Enliven any old sink with this blue mason jar soap dispenser, which not only will give your sink a charming vintage feel, but will also make washing hands a fashionable enterprise. 

$39 at Food52

Nordic blue linen bread bags: Set of 2 for $36
Food52

The easiest way to keep crusty bread fresh? These linen bread bags (in a vibrant Nordic blue!). The set comes with two sizes -- square and rectangular -- so you can fit any sized bread inside.

$36 at Food52

Chantal cobalt blue enamel-on-steel vintage tea kettle: $44
Amazon

Boil up water for tea and coffee in this sleek, vintage tea kettle. The vivid blue is a nice alternative to the ubiquitous silver tea kettles.

$44 at Amazon

Five Two ultimate apron: $45
Food52

There's no need to drench your clothes with tomato and chocolate stains anymore when you could simply slip on a blue apron from Food52's new Five Two line. The sturdy fabric has plenty of coverage from your chest down to your thighs, with built-in pot holders at the bottom corners and a nifty conversion chart tucked into one pocket. 

$45 at Food52

Small Raawii strøm bowl: $60
Nordstrom

This uniquely shaped blue bowl, sold from the MoMa Design Store, boasts a smooth curved bowl perched atop a raised stand. Use it for scooping ice cream or let it brighten up a table as a centerpiece. 

$60 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset signature deep round Dutch oven: $200
Sur La Table

Color up your kitchen with a Le Creuset Dutch oven, painted in a warm blue called Marseille. The beautiful French oven does it all, from preparing soups, stews and sauces to deep-frying and baking loaves of bread.  

$200 at Sur La Table

Water jug: $206
Mud Australia

Let this water jug be the statement piece of any party, which was designed to be filled with sparkling water. The handmade porcelain piece is crafted in Sydney, Australia.

$206 at Mud Australia

KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer: $280
Best Buy

Beat sugar and butter for all your baking projects in this gorgeous blue willow KitchenAid stand mixer. The mixer comes with three attachments (a whisk, dough hook and flat beater), plus it's $100 off at Best Buy.  

$280 at Best Buy

Staub oval cocotte: $304
Sur La Table

This oval Staub Cocotte -- flaunting a deep marine blue color -- is particularly designed to generate robust and flavorful juices, making it the perfect choice for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises

$304 at Sur La Table