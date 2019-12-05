Go blue: 11 kitchen and home product picks inspired by Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year

Sur La Table

The end of the calendar year generally marks the holiday season, crackling fireplaces and lots of cold-weather cooking, but it also means the yearly announcement of Pantone's chosen color of the upcoming year. Pantone has declared that in 2020, we'll be seeing a whole lot of classic blue, explaining on Twitter that this particular blue is a "timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity."

So in the interest of keeping up with the trends, we've gathered a slew of classic blue kitchen and home items you should add to your collection. While these don't necessarily hit the specific Pantone hue of 19-4052 Classic Blue, the products we chose below -- from a cobalt blue vintage tea kettle to Nordic blue linen bread bags -- capture the spirit of next year's big color in the most stylish way possible.

Crate & Barrel Stock your cabinets with these deeply blue porcelain bowls from designed Aaron Probyn. Each piece is hand-glazed, peppered with grooved detailing and a shiny finish. They're perfect for a bowl of oatmeal or filled with your favorite soup.

Target These stackable mixing bowls are decked out in blue ombre and come with five bowls in a range of sizes. The attachable lids mean you're able to save that leftover pancake batter without having to dirty another bowl.

Food52 Enliven any old sink with this blue mason jar soap dispenser, which not only will give your sink a charming vintage feel, but will also make washing hands a fashionable enterprise.

Food52 The easiest way to keep crusty bread fresh? These linen bread bags (in a vibrant Nordic blue!). The set comes with two sizes -- square and rectangular -- so you can fit any sized bread inside.

Amazon Boil up water for tea and coffee in this sleek, vintage tea kettle. The vivid blue is a nice alternative to the ubiquitous silver tea kettles.

Food52 There's no need to drench your clothes with tomato and chocolate stains anymore when you could simply slip on a blue apron from Food52's new Five Two line. The sturdy fabric has plenty of coverage from your chest down to your thighs, with built-in pot holders at the bottom corners and a nifty conversion chart tucked into one pocket.

Nordstrom This uniquely shaped blue bowl, sold from the MoMa Design Store, boasts a smooth curved bowl perched atop a raised stand. Use it for scooping ice cream or let it brighten up a table as a centerpiece.

Sur La Table Color up your kitchen with a Le Creuset Dutch oven, painted in a warm blue called Marseille. The beautiful French oven does it all, from preparing soups, stews and sauces to deep-frying and baking loaves of bread.

Mud Australia Let this water jug be the statement piece of any party, which was designed to be filled with sparkling water. The handmade porcelain piece is crafted in Sydney, Australia.

Best Buy Beat sugar and butter for all your baking projects in this gorgeous blue willow KitchenAid stand mixer. The mixer comes with three attachments (a whisk, dough hook and flat beater), plus it's $100 off at Best Buy.