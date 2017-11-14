Sonos users can now control speakers within Pandora app

Pandora

Pandora has announced that Sonos users are now able to control their hardware directly via the Pandora app in a way similar to Spotify Connect.

Unlike Spotify Connect the app will let you control your Sonos system regardless of which subscription level you have -- even the free tier will work.

The app enables users to select and play music, group and ungroup speakers, control which room music plays in, and adjust volume. In addition Pandora Premium can play any song, album or playlist on speakers of their choice

Users are also able to ask Alexa to play their favorite Pandora stations on their Sonos devices including the voice-activated Sonos One.

Sonos support follows the ability for Pandora to stream to other devices via both Apple Airplay and Chromecast built-in.