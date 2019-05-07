Pandora unveils discounts for students and military

Streaming music service Pandora has announced special pricing for students and members of the military and their families.
Pandora Premium, which is ad-free and lets users skip songs and download music for offline listening, normally costs $10 per month. The new Pandora for Students plan costs $5 month and is available to both new and existing users. New customers can kick things off with a 60-day free trial.
The Pandora Military plan discounts the service to $8 per month for those with qualified status, which includes active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans and military family.
Other music-streaming sites offer special pricing for students. Apple Music unveiled its student plan in 2016. Spotify added it in 2017; its Premium for Students plan costs $5 per month and includes access to Hulu and, since August, Showtime. Neither of those companies offer a special deal for the military, however.
