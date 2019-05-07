Pandora unveils discounts for students and military

Pandora

Streaming music service Pandora has announced special pricing for students and members of the military and their families.

Pandora Premium, which is ad-free and lets users skip songs and download music for offline listening, normally costs $10 per month. The new Pandora for Students plan costs $5 month and is available to both new and existing users. New customers can kick things off with a 60-day free trial.

The Pandora Military plan discounts the service to $8 per month for those with qualified status, which includes active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans and military family.

Other music-streaming sites offer special pricing for students. Apple Music unveiled its student plan in 2016. Spotify added it in 2017; its Premium for Students plan costs $5 per month and includes access to Hulu and, since August, Showtime. Neither of those companies offer a special deal for the military, however.