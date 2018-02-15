Pandora's box is opening wider.
The streaming music service on Thursday launched a web version of Pandora Premium, which lets subscribers listen to specific songs online. Until now, subscribers could do this only through Pandora's app.
Pandora Premium, Pandora's on-demand answer to Spotify and Apple Music, launched last March for $9.99 a month. With the new web version, Pandora Premium users can do everything they can on the app, but from a computer screen. This was the most requested feature from Pandora users, a company spokesman said.
The website also has new features not available on the app, including listening history, collections under "My Music" and higher-level playlist controls.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.