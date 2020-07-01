CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ford Bronco teaser NASA's sun time-lapse Comic-Con Funko Pops Prime Video Watch Party iOS 14 preview Cyberpunk 2077

Pandemic purchases lead to surge in online shopping complaints, FTC says

People are reporting unreceived orders of face masks more than any other item.

Listen
- 00:43
coronavirus-facemask-face-mask-health-7265

The FTC says many people ordered face masks online and never got them.

 CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

As people rushed to buy supplies online during the coronavirus pandemic, not all shoppers got what they ordered, the US Federal Trade Commission said in a blog post Wednesday. Online shopping complaints about goods that never arrived surged in April and May, said the FTC.

"By the week of April 5, reports of unreceived merchandise were almost on par with previous peak numbers from the December 2019 holiday shopping season," the post said. By May, it was double. 

The FTC cites scammers pretending to sell hard-to-get items like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Reports regarding face masks were more common than complaints involving any other item. 

The FTC recommends being wary of unfamiliar sites selling in-demand items, and searching for company names along with the search terms "scam" or "complaints."

See also