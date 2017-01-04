Quick word association ...

Samsung: Phones.

Dell: PCs.

Apple: iPhones.

Panasonic: ?

That's where the Japanese electronics company has some work to do. Part of the problem is that it has its hands in pretty much everything. That's why what it shows off at the Consumer Electronics Show here in Las Vegas is so key. The products on tap will likely define the otherwise generic "electronics company" descriptor for the next year.

Last year was largely more of the same. New cameras, camcorders, TVs and other gadgets. One of the headlines was how it was bowing out of an entire segment of the TV industry.

The company hoped to focus on "smart" technology instead, but the industry's already led by companies you know a lot more about, like Amazon, Google and Apple. Still, Panasonic has tried to grab attention with efforts like a smart home prototype.

Of course, a lot of this may not even matter. Cameras and computers are such an insignificant part of Panasonic's portfolio, for example, that they're lumped in with its business selling aircraft entertainment systems and business telephones. Together, all these things represented 14 percent of Panasonic's sales, according to its 2016 annual report. By comparison, automotive and appliances together make up more than half the company's business.

So, does it even matter if Panasonic comes out with a new camera? You be the judge. Tune in Wednesday, January 4, at 10 a.m. PT to find out.

Stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.