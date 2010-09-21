Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH2: Micro Four Thirds goes 3D

Micro Four Thirds is getting an extra dimension with the Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH2, announced today at camera show Photokina. The latest interchangeable-lens Micro Four Thirds snapper is also the first in the range to support a new 3D lens.

Panasonic loves 3D, adding the GH2 to a 3D line-up including the SDT750 camcorder, and a range of Blu-ray players and tellies including the Viera VT20.

The 3D glass is a 12.5mm F12 lens with left and right optics. A firmware update will also allow you to use the 3D lens on the Lumix G2.

The GH2 has plenty of 2D nous, too. Panny claims the world's fastest autofocus, of approximately 0.1 second. It's even called 'light speed AF', which might be a bit of an exaggeration. Who knows? Maybe the GH2 is the camera Superman would use while flying around the world backwards.

Video is 1,920x1,080 high definition, with a cinema-like mode offering 24 frames per second at up to 24Mbps. There's also a new variable mode to shoot at different frame rates, creating a speeded-up or slowed down effect. That sounds intriguingly cinematic, and we'll definitely be giving it a try when we come to put together one of our famous in-depth reviews.

You can capture a frame or a full-resolution 14-megapixel, 16:9 picture while filming. HDMI output and a stereo microphone socket round things out.

The GH2 builds on the G2's touchscreen controls, letting you poke the swivelly twisty 3-inch LCD to shoot and play back pictures. There's also an electronic viewfinder for the old-fashioned among us.

The GH2 will be available around the end of November and won't exactly be a stocking-filler: it'll cost £900 with a 14-42mm lens, or with a 14-140mm lens it'll set you back £1,300.