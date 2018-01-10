Panasonic HomeHawk system includes an over-the-door security cam

Enlarge Image Ian Knighton/CNET

Enlarge Image Ian Knighton/CNET

Panasonic's new wireless home security system wants to give you a bird's-eye view of who's at your door. The company introduced the HomeHawk system this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. The system includes an HD camera you mount over your door and a more traditional outdoor HD camera. It will be available in North America in April starting at $249.

The over-the-door camera is the highlight of the system. Rather than looking out at waist level like a doorbell camera, Panasonic's camera looks down on who's at your door. The over-the-door camera also has a 172-degree viewing angle so you can see a wide area in front of the camera.

The HomeHawk system also includes a wireless access point that stores footage locally rather than in the cloud, so there's no monthly storage fees. The system also connects to a HomeHawk app where you can enable a package monitoring mode to notify you when someone comes to your door.

Features

Full-color night vision



Two-way audio with built-in microphones and speakers

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.