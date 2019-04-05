Panasonic G95 wants to be your camera for YouTube as well as Instagram

Enlarge Image Panasonic

Panasonic makes some great cameras, but they all tend to skew one way or the other: the Lumix G and GX series towards photo enthusiasts and the GH series towards prosumer videographers. Its new Lumix G95 brings some of the more important video features into the fold, in the hopes of luring vloggers who want a single camera to fill all their video and photo needs.

Panasonic intends to offer only kits in the US, at least initially, with the 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 lens. When it ships in May, the G95 kit will cost $1,199 (directly converted, about £917, AU$1,685).

The vlogosphere is not new territory. A ton of cameras want to be your one and only for both vlogging and stills, especially in this price range, which is slightly above where models like the new Sony A6400, Fujifilm X-T30 and the old Canon EOS M50 sit.

Panasonic's going a little further, though, with some important video features cameras like those don't offer, notably in-body image stabilization. It also supports clean HDMI-out with simultaneous internal and external recording (both 8-bit), comes with a V-LogL flat profile and has a headphone jack. Plus, it can record continuously for essentially an unlimited length of time -- as long as the camera stays cool -- and because the battery won't last that long, you can run it on a USB-connected power source.

Enlarge Image Panasonic

But while it's a size compromise between Pansonic's higher-end G9 and older G85, it's still bigger and heavier than the competition. Plus, it's continuous-shooting speed of six frames per second (with continuous autofocus) can't quite keep up with the others, either. It does have a good set of direct-access controls, though, and an articulated touchscreen for off-angle or selfie shooting with a mic attached to the hot shoe.

Comparative specifications

Panasonic Lumix G95 Fujifilm X-T30 Sony A6400 Canon EOS M50 Sensor effective resolution 20.3MP Live MOS 26MP X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 14-bit 24.2MP Exmor CMOS 14 bit 24.1MP Dual Pixel CMOS Sensor size 17.3 x 13mm 23.5 x 15.6mm 23.5 x 15.6mm 22.3 x 14.9mm Focal-length multiplier 2.0x 1.5x 1.5x 1.6x OLPF No No Yes Yes Sensitivity range ISO 100 (exp)/ISO 200 - ISO 25600 ISO 80 (exp)/ISO 160 (exp)/200 - ISO 12800/51200 (exp) ISO 100 - ISO 32000/ISO 102400 (exp) ISO 100 - ISO 25600/51200 (exp) Burst shooting 6fps 600 JPEG/30 raw (9fps with AF-S) 8fps 90 JPEG/18 raw (20fps with eshutter) 11fps 99 JPEG/46 raw 7.4fps 47 JPEG (10fps with fixed focus and exposure; Servo AF not supported with raw) Viewfinder (mag/ effective mag) OLED EVF 2.4m dots 1.48x/0.74x OLED EVF 0.4 inch/10mm 2.4m million dots 0.93/0.62x OLED EVF 0.4 in/10 mm 2.4 million dots 1.07x/0.7x EVF 0.4 in/10mm 2.4m dots n/a Hot Shoe Yes Yes Yes Yes Autofocus 49-area DFD Contrast AF 425-point phase-detection AF 91-area Contrast AF 425-point phase detection, 425-area contrast AF 143 points phase-detection AF (with specific Canon lenses); 99 points AF sensitivity -4 - 18 EV -3 to n/a EV -2 - 20 EV -2 - 18 EV Shutter speed 1/4,000 to 60 secs (1/16,000 with electronic shutter); Time to 30 minutes; 1/200 sec x-sync 1/4,000 to 30 sec (1/32,000 sec with electronic shutter); bulb to 60 min; 1/180 sec x-sync 30-1/4000 sec.; bulb; 1/160 x-sync 30 - 1/4000 sec.; bulb; 1/200 x-sync Metering 1,728 zone 256 zones 1,200 zones 384 zones Metering sensitivity 0 - 18 EV n/a -2 - 20 EV 0 - 20 EV Best video H.264 MP4 4K UHD/30p @ 100Mbps, 1080/120p @ 20Mbps H.264 QuickTime MOV DCI 4K/30p at 200Mbps; UHD 4K/30p at 200Mbps; 10-bit 4:2:0 internal, 4:2:2 external XAVC S at 100Mbps; UHD 4K/30p, 25p, 24p; 1080/120p H.264 QuickTime MOV 4K UHD/24p at 120Mbps, 1080/60p, 720/120p Audio Stereo, mic input, headphone jack Stereo; mic input, headphone jack Stereo, mic input Stereo; mic input Manual aperture and shutter in video Yes Yes Yes Yes Maximum best-quality recording time per clip Unlimited 10 minutes n/a 4GB/29m59s Clean HDMI out Yes Yes Yes Yes IS Dual IS 2 (5 axis) Optical Optical Dual Sensing IS (Optical with gyro data sent from body) Display 3 in/7.5cm Articulated touchscreen 1.2m dots 3 in/7.5 cm Multiangle tilting touch 1.04 million dots 3-inch/7.5cm Tilting, flip-up 921,600 dots 3-inch/7.7 cm Articulated touchscren 1.04m dots Memory slots 1 x SDXC (UHS-II) 1 x SDXC 1 x SDXC 1 x SDXC Wireless connection 801.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), NFC, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes Wireless flash Yes Yes Yes n/a Battery life (CIPA rating) 290 shots (1,200 mAh) 380 shots (1,60 mAh) 360 (VF), 410 (LCD) (1,020 mAh) 235 shots (875 mAh) Size (WHD) 5.1 x 3.7 x 3.0 in 130 x 94 x 77 mm 4.7 x 3.3 x 1.8 in 118 x 83 x 47 mm 4.8 x 2.8 x 2.4 in 120 x 67 x 60 mm 4.6 x 3.5 x 2.3 in 116 x 88 x 59 mm Body operating weight 18.9 oz (est.) 536 g (est.) 13.5 oz (est.) 383 g (est.) 14.3 oz (est.) 403 g (est.) 13.8 oz (est.) 390 g (est.) Mfr. price (body only) n/a $899 $899.99 £949 AU$1,499 $779 (est.) £539.99 AU$899.95 (est.) Primary kit $1,199 (with 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 lens) $999 (with 15-45mm zoom lens) $999.99 £999 AU$1,699 (with 16-50mm power zoom lens) $899.99 £649.99 AU$949 (with 15-45mm lens) Release date May 2019 March 2019 January 2019 April 2018