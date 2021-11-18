Pam & Tommy trailer exposes story of that infamous '90s sex tape

Ever wondered about the inside story of the infamous Pamela Anderson sex tape? New Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy reveals all.

Premiering on Feb. 2, 2022, the series is set in the 1990s when Baywatch star Pamela Anderson was at the phenomenal peak of her stardom. Lily James plays Anderson, with Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, a rock superstar whose whirlwind marriage with Anderson filled tabloids.

The trailer reveals mulleted Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as unsavory types who manage to film steamy moments from the couple's honeymoon, then transfer it from VHS tape to the newfangled World Wide Web.

Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò also star.