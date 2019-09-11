Adam Hendershott Photography

Get your Dundie Awards ready: The Office alumni Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) are hosting a new podcast breaking down every single episode of the NBC show.

The podcast "Office Ladies" will premiere Oct. 16 on the Stitcher network Earwolf, according to a Wednesday press release. Earwolf is also home to podcast darlings "Comedy Bang! Bang!" "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," and "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."

On "Office Ladies," Fischer and Kinsey will break down each episode of The Office on a weekly basis, sharing their memories from set and answering fan questions.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans," Fischer said in a release. She added that they'd also chat on the podcast about things like their friendship over the years and going on Target runs together.

News of the podcast comes at the right time for Netflix fans: All nine seasons of The Office will be leaving Netflix and moving to NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming platform in January 2021, the original producer announced in June. Even though the show's run ended in 2013, it remains the most viewed series on any streaming service, according to NBC.

"Office Ladies" will be available on all major podcast networks, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

It's going to be even better than Pretzel Day.