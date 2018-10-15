On this podcast, we talk about:
- Palm's crazy sidekick phone concept that's not a phone.
- CNET's Pixel 3 review.
Just a note: Because of technical difficulties, we were only able to record the audio podcast.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Palm's back in the weirdest way possible (The 3:59, Ep. 473)
