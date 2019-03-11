Palmer Luckey's company reportedly working on secretive military drone project

Horacio Villalobos/Getty

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey's company has won a contract with a Pentagon to work on a military AI and drone project, reported the Intercept on Saturday.

Luckey founded his military technology company Anduril in 2017 after being let go from Facebook, which bought his first venture Oculus in 2014. It's already known that Anduril builds border surveillance technology that helps the US government apprehend people attempting to cross the border from Mexico, but the Pentagon reportedly contracted the company late last year to also work on its drone program.

For Project Maven, Anduril is developing software that can scour through hours of drone footage to identify people, separating them from their environments. It's effectively replacing the laborious process of military personnel having to manually scan through the footage with AI.

If the name Project Maven is familiar, it's because Google has previously worked on the program. The company chose not to renew its contract with the Pentagon however, after 3,000 employees reportedly signed a petition and 12 reportedly quit in protest.

For many Silicon Valley tech giants, choosing to work on military projects -- particularly on weapons development -- is a subject of contention, spurring them to examine the moral and ethical dilemmas of military contracts. Google has said it will still work with the Pentagon, but not on weapons projects. Last month, Microsoft called an end to a HoloLens project it was working on with the US military after outrage from employees.

But Luckey has a different attitude. Speaking at Web Summit in Lisbon last November, he said he believed that it wasn't up to tech companies to tell the government what to do, try to dictate military policy or deny them vital tools. He also said that he was worried the US was falling behind and that if the country and its allies are to win the next war they take part in, more technology companies need to get with the program.

A spokeswoman for Anduril said she couldn't comment on any contracts the company might hold.