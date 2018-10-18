Palantir IPO could be worth $41 billion

Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

Palantir may become a public company with a huge valuation.

The secretive Silicon Valley data mining company is talking to banks and plans to go public next year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some bankers reportedly told Palantir it could launch with an initial public offering of as much as $41 billion.

Though it's not confirmed whether Palantir will go public, the discussion came as several tech giants move toward IPOs. The Journal reported Tuesday that Uber's IPO may be worth as much as $120 billion and that the company may go public early next year.

Palantir, currently headed by Alex Karp, was founded by well-known investors like Peter Thiel and specializes in big data analytics and intelligence. It's employed by the US government, businesses and organization around the world.

Palantir didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.