Pad this, Apple! Microsoft blasts iPad yet again in new ad

Microsoft/YouTube Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The story so far: Microsoft has dispensed with defense and is throwing at least five (very) wide receivers at Apple -- and Google, Samsung, and whoever else stands in the way of it and nirvana.

Wednesday, Redmond released an ad in which it kidnapped Siriand persuaded her to denigrate the iPad, as if it was, oh, the rotund man in glasses who used to represent Microsoft.

Thursday, the company decided to release another ad offering that the iPad was nothing other than a slab of old bloat. At least when compared, for example, to the slightly lesser-known Asus VivoTab.

This isn't quite as confrontational as the Siri ad, but it still attempts to find every possible avenue to effect a reconsideration of Windows 8 tablets.

Here we see that the VivoTab is slimmer and lighter. And that, shockingly, it comes with Office built in. There's also a restatement of the joys of doing two things at once.

Let's not forget the built-in microSD card reader or the notion that it works with "most printers."

There's also the free video of Steve Ballmer leaping up trees, squashing apples with his bare hands, and smashing iPads on a stage, as Paul Allen and his band play hearty rock music.

I might have made that last one up.

But this dainty little piece is another statement of intent from Microsoft.

It is, of course, aimed at consumers. However, a considerable purpose behind such advertising is to mobilize your own staff to believe too.

Whispers within Apple suggest that some within the company haven't quite come to terms with the amount of overtly aggressive competition that has flowed toward it in recent times.

Apple's natural reaction is to entirely restate a market's parameters. How might it do that?