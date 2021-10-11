PacSun flash sale: Khaki jeans, high-waisted shorts and more starting at $25

PacSun

Looking for casual apparel that makes you look put together while maintaining a laid-back vibe? You're in luck! PacSun, the well-known California lifestyle brand, is having a flash sale on , with . If you don't want to buy pants, there are also , , and a few graphic horror tees on sale, just in time for Halloween.

PacSun may be just up your alley depending on your style; for example, bear in mind that when looking through women's clothing, you'll find more crop tops and tank tops than standard tees. If that's your thing, stock up on PacSun's bright colors and designs now, or pick up some men's tees for some variation. With the jeans, you'll have more options in terms of design and color. Mom jeans, straight leg, jeggings and other styles are available in a variety of patterns ranging from tie-dye to graphic prints.