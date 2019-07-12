Pacquaio vs. Thurman fight: How to watch, start time, date and odds

JP YIM / Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao takes on Keith Thurman in a WBA welterweight title fight on Saturday, July 20. Pacquiao is the the only eight-division champion in boxing history. He's also a senator in his native Philippines when he's not extending his boxing career into his 40s. His opponent does not hold public office, but Thurman is the current WBA welterweight champ and is undefeated with a record of 29-0 with 22 knockouts. At 30 years old, Thurman is also 10 years younger than Pacquaio.

Here's what fight fans need to know to watch the Pacquaio-Thurman fight.

What time does the fight start?

The event is scheduled to start on Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but Pacquaio (61-7-2) and Thurman (29-0-0) won't fight until later in the evening, following three undercard bouts.

What are the odds?

Odds and predictions place Pacquiao as a slight favorite. Pacquaio is a between a -155 and -130 favorite and Thurman is underdog at +110 or +115.

How much does it cost?

The fight will cost $75 (plus applicable taxes and fees) via Fox PPV.

How to stream the fight

You don't have to have cable to stream the fight. You can stream the fight on any device, including your computer, phone, tablet, TV or streaming box at FoxSports.com or with the FoxSports app.