Pablo Escobar's brother launches $350 foldable phone

Escobar Inc

Roberto De Jesús Escobar Gaviria, the brother of late Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, is going toe-to-toe with the $1,500 Motorola Razr, $1,980 Samsung Galaxy Fold and $2,400 Huawei Mate X by releasing a foldable phone: the Escobar Fold 1. It's a whole lot cheaper at $350, coming unlocked and compatible with "all networks" worldwide.

The phone's website and promotional videos are full of scantily clad women showing off the device, but reveal that it has a 7.8-inch AMOLED FHD Plus screen when folded. It also runs Android 9.0 (Pie), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, and dual 16 and 20 megapixel cameras.

The videos mostly focus on the models -- with an odd reference to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- but one seems to show the phone's screen in action (the wallpaper is Pablo Escobar's 1977 mugshot).

Escobar -- the former accountant and co-founder of his deceased brother's Medellin Cartel -- told Digital Trends that the phone won't suffer from the same durability issues as the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It "cannot break" because the screen is made of "a special type of plastic."

The dual-SIM phone folds outwards, like the Mate X, and you can choose between the $350 128 GB option or the $500 512 GB one.

Escobar Inc. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.