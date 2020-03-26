P40 Pro Plus, P40 Pro and P40: Everything Huawei just announced

Huawei unveiled its latest flagship phones today on YouTube, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus, which follow in the P30's footsteps by pulling out all the stops in its cameras: with up to 5 rear cameras with two optical zoom lenses for up to 18-240mm equivalent focal range (10x periscope zoom lenses with a less-impressive looking 100x digital zoom), a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch RYYB wide-angle sensor (Ultra Vision Sensor with 2.44 micron pixels), an "Octa" phase-detection autofocus array (for faster AF), advanced computational photography with its XD Fusion Image Engine and a lot more. That, as well as 5G, a new matte Nano-Tech Ceramic finish and IP68 are some of the high points for the Chinese company's competitors to models like the Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro.

The launch event was due to take place in Paris, but due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, it was pared back to an online-only event.

The Leica camera is clearly the highlight. On top of the aforementioned features, the P40 Pro Plus has improved white balance sensors. They all have a new Golden Snap feature, which chooses the best photo out of a burst, automated removal of random people in the background and reflections. You can also get new accessories, including a Profoto studio light (Profoto is a major studio-photography player) and an underwater case.

Even the front-facing camera is a lot more advanced, 32MP f2.2 with ambient and proximity sensors and 4K selfie video plus a depth sensor for computational defocus, low-light face unlock.

For video, it uses pixel binning of 16 pixels for improved low-light sensitivity, lets you take 4K time lapses at telephoto, dual video capture (wide and tele simultaneously) and directional audio computed from three omnidirectional mics.

Inside, it incorporates a Kirin 990 5G processor, a slot that accommodates either dual SIMs or a SIM and a nanomemory card, Wi-Fi 6 Plus and 40 watt wireless charging.

Its new interface has improved swipe-from-side multiwindow support and a multidevice control panel. You can also interact with Huawei's new assistant, Celia.

In non-phone news, the company also announced