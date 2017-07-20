Rare Wonder Woman comic books go up for auction

Enlarge Image DC Comics

In honor of the Amazonian superhero's 75th anniversary, eBay is giving fans the chance to own the three of the rarest Wonder Woman comics.

These three comic books include Wonder Woman's initial appearance, her cover art debut and her first full-length comic book.

Wonder Woman first appeared in All Star Comics No. 8 in December 1941 and then had her cover debut on Sensation Comics No. 1 in January 1942.

The first full-length comic devoted exclusively to the character was Wonder Woman No. 1, released in July 1942.

Wonder Woman No. 1, Sensational Comics No. 1 and All Star Comics No. 8 are being auctioned separately on August 13 at Ebay.com/WonderWoman.

"All three books in this auction are the highest-rated copies ever found. More-perfect examples do not exist on Earth or among the stars," eBay said on its site.

All Star Comics No. 8 and Sensation Comics No. 1 are uncirculated and haven't been confirmed publicly to exist until now.

The seller is Darren Adams, owner of Pristine Comics, who previously sold the Superman Action Comics No. 1 on eBay in 2014 for $3.2 million (about £2.5 million or AU$4 million).

A portion of the sales will go to Trafficking Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing human trafficking.