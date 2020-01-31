Owen Wilson joins Marvel's Loki series on Disney Plus

Warner Bros. Pictures

Looks like the upcoming Disney Plus series Loki has a new cast member -- actor Owen Wilson, according to an exclusive report from CNET sister site ComicBook.com on Friday.

Wilson is best known for comedic roles in the movies Zoolander, The Royal Tenenbaums and Wedding Crashers. While Wilson's character is still unknown, his background as a comedic actor he could well mean he'll by providing some laughs to the new series. The ComicBook.com report says Wilson's role will be "major."

Wilson joins actor Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise his role as Thor's brother and Asgaard's trickster Loki.

Work officially began on the upcoming Disney Plus series Loki in December, and on Monday, Hiddleston posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram to show fans how his training is going.

Loki will launch on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. The series was originally announced in November 2018.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.