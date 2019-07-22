Overwatch's latest hero is Sigma, an astrophysicist who harnesses the power of gravity

Blizzard

Overwatch, Blizzard's successful "hero shooter" that combines MOBA elements with the best of games like Team Fortress, has announced its latest character: Sigma, a scientist with the power to control gravity.

Blizzard announced the new character via an animated short.

We've seen little with regard to how Sigma will actually play in the game, but we're going to hazard a guess that gravity is involved. High possibility this guy will be doing a lot of floating.

People were quick to make this comparison...

pour one out for sigma 😔 pic.twitter.com/lviQsNI3lz — 😩LYCHGATE😩@ FLAME CON (@buttcheekwizard) July 22, 2019

So yep, he looks a bit like Gru from Despicable Me.

Personally I found this tidbit quite interesting:

Introducing Sigma - an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon. pic.twitter.com/Oi3or2VthQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 22, 2019

A "living weapon" eh?

We'll hopefully learn more about Sigma (and how he plays) in the coming weeks.

