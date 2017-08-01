Overwatch Summer Games return next week (with new skins)

New skins, a new stadium and competitive Lúcioball -- it's must be time for the (similar to yet legally distinct from) Olympics of Overwatch!

Overwatch will get a sporty makeover this month as part of the Overwatch Summer Games. 

Last year, the Overwatch Summer Games taught us all that nerds can win at sports too. This year, Blizzard's Olympics-inspired gaming tournament is back for three weeks, and the company has sweetened the deal.

In a Developer Update posted on YouTube today, Blizzard game director Jeff Kaplan updated fans on all the new features coming to the games. That means all the things you liked about last year (sports-themed skins, Rocket League-inspired Lúcioball) plus new features like new and discounted skins, a new stadium and competitive Lúcioball!

Here's what to look out for:

  • New skins (according to Kaplan, Mercy will get "one of my favourite skins of all time")
  • 2016 skins available to unlock again, at a discounted cost of 1,000 credits (instead of the normal Summer Games cost of 3,000 credits)
  • Copa Lúcioball -- a competitive version of Overwatch's Rocket League-inspired soccer game running all three weeks of the Summer Games
  • A "drastically reduced rate" of duplicates in loot boxes
  • New stadium for Sydney, Australia

The Overwatch Summer Games will run for three weeks from August 8 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

You check out the full Developer Update in the video below. 

