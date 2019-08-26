Overwatch might be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Blizzard

Last year Blizzard ported Diablo 3 to the Nintendo Switch, earning great acclaim for marrying the grind-fest game with the portable, grind-anywhere-you-wish Switch. That may not be the end of Blizzard's ports though, as a leaked Amazon listing suggests the gaming giant could bring Overwatch, its excellent squad-based shooter, to the platform.

The leaked listing isn't for Overwatch on the Switch though. Instead it's for an official Overwatch-themed Switch pouch, licensed by both Nintendo and Blizzard. The listing was posted over on Reset Era's forums, as well as Twitter, leading Amazon to pull it.

Overwatch-themed Nintendo Switch case (PowerA) listed on Amazon https://t.co/5pceXbSUrZ



"Officially Licensed by Nintendo and blizzard entertainment" pic.twitter.com/yfK0YzmLuN — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 26, 2019

The idea of Overwatch on the Switch has actually been mentioned by the game's director, Jeff Kaplan, during a Reddit AMA. "I'm loving the Switch! My second favorite gaming platform of all time is the 3DS. Getting [Overwatch] on the Switch is very challenging for us. But we're always open minded about exploring possible platforms."

Meanwhile, last year Diablo 3 producer Pete Stilwell talked to Gamespot about porting that game to the Switch, calling it an opportunity to better understand the Switch hardware. He added that "it is feasible" for Overwatch to be ported to Switch. (Sitwell noted, though, that he works on a separate team to the Overwatch developers.)

Blizzard is currently busy with the re-release of the original World of Warcraft. Called World of Warcraft Classic, it's a slightly tweaked version of the hugely popular online game's original 2004 incarnation. Though technically the same game, it's been altered by the seven expansion packs that have been released in the past 15 years.