Overwatch Legendary Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

The rumors were true. Blizzard's frenetic multiplayer FPS, Overwatch will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 15. The news was announced during Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.

Leaks earlier in the day suggested Overwatch would arrive on the Switch "next month" before pointing to the port's release date of Oct. 18.

Yes and no. It was almost correct. The game will arrive on Oct. 15. During the Direct, Nintendo suggested Switch's motion controls will provide a new way to play.

In late August, an Amazon listing for a Nintendo Switch case, emblazoned with the Overwatch logo, popped up on forums and Twitter. Many began speculating that Overwatch was on its way to Nintendo's handheld-home console hybrid and, well... they were right.

While that makes Wednesday's news a little less surprising, it doesn't make it any less welcome and Twitter was awash with memes and requests for Overwatch characters in Smash within minutes of the announcement.

Its true booiiiis overwatch for switch!! Now Dva for smash??? #NintendoDirect — Dale Hooper (@UnCaptSquigz) September 4, 2019

Overwatch comes to Switch.



The Nintendo community: pic.twitter.com/4bgn1kHAHT — Ninty | Take Your Heart ❤️| Ultimate Hope (@NintenZ) September 4, 2019

OK, maybe not everyone was excited for it.