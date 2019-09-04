Overwatch is definitely coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

The rumors were true. Blizzard's frenetic multiplayer FPS, Overwatch will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 15. The news was announced during today's Nintendo Direct,

Leaks earlier in the day suggested Overwatch would release for the Switch "next month" before pointing to the port's release date of October 18.

Yes and no. It was almost correct. The game will arrive on October 15. During the Direct, Nintendo suggested Switch's motion controls will provide a new way to play.

In late August, an Amazon listing for a Nintendo Switch case, emblazoned with the Overwatch logo, popped up on forums and Twitter. Many began speculating that Overwatch was on its way to Nintendo's handheld-home console hybrid and, well... they were right.

While that makes today's news a little less surprising, it doesn't make it any less welcome and Twitter was awash with memes and requests for Overwatch characters in Smash within minutes of the announcement.

