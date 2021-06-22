Overwatch cross-play goes live today

Blizzard Entertainment

Popular team-based shooter Overwatch has expanded who players can have on their team with the new cross-play feature added to the game Tuesday. It doesn't matter whether they're playing on PC, Switch, Xbox or PlayStation -- friends can group up for matches. But there's a catch.

Overwatch cross-play lets players on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC play together on the same team. However, they won't be able to play competitive modes, nor can players carry over any progression when grouped. The reason for this is to prevent PC players, who have various hardware advantages over console players, from dominating and getting easy wins.

Console players who want to participate in Overwatch cross-play will need to create a free Battle.net account and link their console to it. Players who log in to Overwatch before the end of the year will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate.

