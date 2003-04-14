Overture maps overseas plans

Search company Overture Services on Monday outlined its expansion plans for seven new international markets in Europe and Asia this year. The Pasadena, Calif.-based company already runs its pay-for-performance search business in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan, licensing commercial listings to many of the top Internet service providers and Web sites in those countries. As previously announced, Overture will begin operating in South Korea in April as part of a three-year deal with Daum Communications; Overture will provide sponsored search results on Daum's network of sites.

In addition, Overture said it launched operations in Ireland, opening new European headquarters in Dublin that will employ about 100 editorial, customer service and technology staff by the end of the year. The company aims to expand into Italy in the second quarter, and by the end of the year, into Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Scandinavia.