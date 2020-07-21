Overstock clearance sale: Indoor and outdoor rugs starting at $20

Deal Savings Price



Getting a rug can be a cost-effective way to take your interior decor game to the next level, at least according to all the people I follow on r/InteriorDesign. Properly placed, a rug can dampen noise, traps allergens and make any space feel more welcoming. That's something to think about while perusing the Overstock Annual Clearance Sale, where you can find selected rugs up to 70% off, with options starting as low as $20. For a limited time, use code 296775 to get an additional 10% off your next order. Did I mention the shipping is free?

Jerneja Solid Chunky Jute Rug Find thousands of items to turn your home into the dream living space, and remember to stack on code 296775 for an additional 10% off at checkout. Sample deals after discount: Safavieh Handmade Natural Fiber Jerneja Solid Chunky Jute Rug - 2 ft. by 3 ft. Natural $19.44

Rust $19.44

Sage/Natural $21.60 Safavieh Madison Avery Distressed Vintage Boho Chic Rug - 2ft. 3 in. by 4 ft. Ivory/Multi $19.44

White/Royal Blue $20.51 Nourison Aloha Floral Abstract Indoor Outdoor Area Rug - 2 ft. by 6 ft. Runner Green/Blue Multi $31.42 Unique Loom Solid Shag Area Rug - 2 ft., 2 in. by 3 ft. Deep Aqua Blue $20.88

