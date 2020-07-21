CNET también está disponible en español.

Overstock clearance sale: Indoor and outdoor rugs starting at $20

Shop the sale and get up to 70% off those and other clearance items, plus free shipping.

Getting a rug can be a cost-effective way to take your interior decor game to the next level, at least according to all the people I follow on r/InteriorDesign. Properly placed, a rug can dampen noise, traps allergens and make any space feel more welcoming. That's something to think about while perusing the Overstock Annual Clearance Sale, where you can find selected rugs up to 70% off, with options starting as low as $20. For a limited time, use code 296775 to get an additional 10% off your next order. Did I mention the shipping is free?

Up to 70% off in the Annual Clearance Event

Free shipping included
Jerneja Solid Chunky Jute Rug

Find thousands of items to turn your home into the dream living space, and remember to stack on code 296775 for an additional 10% off at checkout.  

Sample deals after discount:

Safavieh Handmade Natural Fiber Jerneja Solid Chunky Jute Rug - 2 ft. by 3 ft. 

Safavieh Madison Avery Distressed Vintage Boho Chic Rug - 2ft. 3 in. by 4 ft. 

Nourison Aloha Floral Abstract Indoor Outdoor Area Rug - 2 ft. by 6 ft. Runner 

Unique Loom Solid Shag Area Rug - 2 ft., 2 in. by 3 ft. 

New Overstock shoppers can get a 15%-off coupon when they sign up to the mailing list. That coupon is good for any order, even items on clearance.

