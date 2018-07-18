Overlord trailer invades screens with gory WW2 horror from JJ Abrams

Forget Saving Private Ryan, this is Zombifying Private Ryan. The first trailer for World War II horror movie Overlord has parachuted behind enemy lines, pitting American GIs against Nazi monsters.

That's not a metaphor, by the way. We're talking actual monstrous creatures, subjected to horrifying experiments as the D-Day invasions rage around them. Set to AC/DC's Hells Bells, the schlocky trailer is suitably gory, so be warned...

The film stars Jacob Anderson and Pilou Asbæk from Game of Thrones alongside Iain De Caestecker from Agents of SHIELD, Wyatt Russell from Black Mirror, and Bokeem Woodbine. Directed by Julius Avery, it's produced by JJ Abrams -- prompting early rumours Overlord might be tied into Abrams' Cloverfield series of monster movies. We can't tell from this early trailer, but expect lots of gory zombie action regardless.

Overlord is expected to invade movie theatres and IMAX screens in November.