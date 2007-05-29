OutSmarted?

While I was impressed with the number of Smart Fortwos trundling around the streets of Vancouver this past weekend, the most remarkable vehicle I saw was this contraption outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.
There were no signs or explanatory material to accompany the aerodynamically challenged two-seater, and its designers will have to make some modifications to ensure that it will be able to drive in a straight line (not to mention some tough questions on crash and rollover safety)--but just imagine how many of these you could fit into a parking lot.
