Outriders lands on Xbox Game Pass at launch

Subscribers can play the third-person shooter on Xbox consoles and Android devices.

Third-person shooter Outriders hit Xbox Game Pass on Thursday -- you can play it on Xbox Series X, S and One consoles and on Android devices as part of Microsoft's $10-a-month subscription service.

The sci-fi-flavored adventure is from People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, and it has co-op play and RPG elements. 

If you're curious about the game and aren't a Game Pass subscriber, you can try out a demo for free. The game is also available on PS5, PS4 and PC, but the PC version isn't available on Game Pass.

