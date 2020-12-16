Smart plugs turn regular devices and appliances into a working, automated part of your smart home. Create scenes, schedules and custom voice commands to turn on nearly anything you can plug into a standard wall outlet. Whether you have Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri in your home, there's a plug out there that will work with your platform.

When it comes to smart plugs for outdoor devices, the options are a bit more limited. You can still find a plug for your needs that can withstand the elements, but you'll likely pay more than you would for an indoor plug.

Buying an outdoor plug is a great investment in your smart home year-round. Sure, these plugs are awesome for holiday lights, but they can smarten your summer cookouts or fall tailgates, too.

What to consider

There are few things you'll need to decide when shopping for an outdoor smart plug. Which voice assistant do you use? How many outlets do you want? Some models just have one outlet and some have two. With these questions answered, you'll be on your way to picking the plug that works best for your setup.

Molly Price/CNET TP-Link's Kasa app is easy to use and Kasa devices are quick to set up. The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug offers two outlets that can be controlled individually, and is rated to operate in temperatures from -4 to 122 degrees F. You can choose from voice commands, schedules, timers, scenes or sunrise/sunset modes, as well as an Away feature that randomizes powering outlets on and off. Kasa products work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you'll be able to ask your voice assistant of choice to turn on your holiday display. At $30, it's a reasonably priced smart plug for your outdoor space. Read our TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug review.

Molly Price/CNET WeMo's Smart Outdoor Plug is a HomeKit compatible option that offers two outlets and voice control for Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. At $40, it isn't the cheapest model you can buy, but WeMo's app works well and we've seen several good plugs and outlets from the brand over the years. Rated for temperatures from 32 to 122 degrees F, this plug might not be the best bet for cold climates. There are two sockets, but unlike the TP-Link model, they cannot be scheduled or controlled individually. That could be a deal breaker, depending on your use case. Read more.

Molly Price/CNET If you're looking for a single outlet option, Braumm's model works with Google Assistant and Alexa to control one device. This $40 model is pricey for a single outlet, but is weatherproof and rated for -4 to 113 degrees F. In addition to status, timers, scheduling and scenes, the app also provides weather information, a handy addition for any outdoor device. You can also share control with other users if they also download the Braumm app to their mobile device. Read our Braumm Outdoor Smart Plug review.