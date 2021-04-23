Outdoor gear sale: Hit the trails with these $40 waterproof hiking boots

Deal Savings Price





With COVID-19 vaccinations continuing to speed forward, many of us are turning our attention to that quarantine-15 weight gain. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to get your summer bod ready. Hit the pavement and shed those extra pounds in these super comfortable Skechers GOwalk, now just $33 with code BEGINFL15 at Bealls.

Get your steps in at the trails with this amazing deal on hiking boots: Chinook Men's Cresent Mid Boots for only $40 at Olympia Sports. And Peloton athletes can test their might on the open road with this Nishiki Men's Tamarack Comfort Bike, now just $280 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Skechers These shoes were designed to keep your feet comfortable for an extended period of time. Built with a lightweight cushion material and breathable mesh top, they'll have you looking forward to that daily stroll. Now you can get them at almost half off the regular price by using code BEGINFL15 to save 15% on the already reduced price. The code will work sitewide, and free shipping is available for all orders over $75.

Olympia Sports These hiking boots from Chinook were designed for the winter season but can easily tackle the wet and muddy trails of early spring. Featuring a breathable waterproof membrane, removable arch-supporting insoles and shock-absorbing outsoles, these boots are ready for any terrain. This month you can use code APRILSAVE on orders over $100 to save $20 off at Olympia. The more you spend, the higher the discount, with a maximum savings of $30 off $125.

Dick's Sporting Goods If you're aiming to get more knee-friendly cardio into your routine, invest in a bike -- like this Nishiki Men's Tamarack Comfort Bike for only $280 at Dick's Sporting Good. Great for casual rides down the block or a relaxing trip around town, the rigid steel frame and gel saddle will keep you comfortable. You can also get $20 off when you sign up for Text Alerts at Dick's Sporting Goods, knocking the total price down to just $260. Simply text KICKOFF to 24001. The discount code is single-use and can be applied to any order of $100 or more.

