Our very first look at The Last of Us TV show on HBO

Naughty Dog

The Last of Us, one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video games on PlayStation, is getting a TV adaptation. And not just any TV adaptation, a potentially good one. Set for HBO, it's being led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively.

Now, thanks to Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us video game series, we got our first look at what the show will look like.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! 😭!"



The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!



Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

Druckmann is also playing a part of the TV production, writing the show alongside Craig Mazin.

The Last of Us video game was a critically acclaimed survival game where you play as Joel, a smuggler who must transport Ellie, a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic US where order has completely collapsed.

It's hard to deduce anything from one single shot, but I want this to be good. I think this will be good. Every atom in my being is willing this to be good.

Pedro Pascal, who's playing Joel, added his own comment.

This will be good.