Our spoiler-free Avengers: Endgame discussion (The 3:59, Ep. 549)

Is Endgame a fitting end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first era? Also, we break down CNET's review of the now-delayed Galaxy Fold.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Avengers: Endgame, and how casual and hard-core fans will receive it. 
  • Our CNET Galaxy Fold review. Cool tech, but it still needs a polish. 

Now playing: Watch this: Our spoiler-free Avengers: Endgame discussion (The 3:59,...
