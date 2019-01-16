CNET también está disponible en español.

Our really late post-CES show (The 3:59, Ep. 508)

Foldable phones and digital-assistant wars. Also, Nike’s self-lacing shoes get more affordable.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: Our really late post-CES show (The 3:59, Ep. 508)
4:37

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Our really late post-CES show (The 3:59, Ep. 508)

