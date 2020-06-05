Our focus at this turning point

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With four simple words -- "Please, I can't breathe" -- George Floyd captured the world's attention and forced everyone to see the systemic racism, discrimination and senseless violence that our black colleagues, friends and family have endured for generations.

Though there have been well-documented challenges to our country's ability to engage in peaceful protests, it's been extraordinary to see Americans in big cities and small towns in all 50 states come together with a single purpose: to condemn racial injustice and to remind us that "liberty and justice for all" doesn't mean anything if we can't guarantee it equally to every person in the United States. With more than 76% of Americans now calling racism "a big problem," a 26-percentage-point jump since 2015, it's clear that this is about people.

Black Lives Matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter.

At CNET, our teams have discussed how we can turn our words into action and make a meaningful contribution at this important moment in time when civil rights are at stake. Our mission is to deliver honest advice and original reporting that helps, so that's what we're focused on.

Our editors, reporters, photographers, videographers and other staffers, working from home around the world, are planning, writing and recording stories that provide fact-based advice, including how to protect yourself while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic (remember to wear a mask). As organizers turn to social media to coordinate demonstrations and share important updates, we've examined how misinformation is being spread to cause confusion and prevent protesters from exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble. We've done a deep dive into geofence warrants and how police are using protesters' phones against them. And we're keeping track of the tech companies, from Apple to Verizon, that are pledging millions of dollars to support civil rights groups.

We're also using our social media channels to focus on and amplify these stories, as well as the continued work by our science and health reporters to document the battle against the coronavirus.

We continue to support our sister site GameSpot, which is helping Direct Relief raise funds for frontline medical workers and for Black Lives Matter. If you're looking for ways to take other action, BET, part of ViacomCBS, our parent company, has put together a list of organizations you can contribute to, as well as resources to learn more about systemic racism. Those organizations include Black Voters Matter, Campaign Zero, Color Of Change, LDF, Movement For Black Lives, the NAACP, National Action Network, National Black Justice Coalition and the National Urban League.

All of us here at CNET believe we're at a turning point in American history. Like many of you, we're anxious, angry, frustrated and scared at what's happening in the world today. We're also hopeful that change is ahead. In the meantime, we're focused, as always, on providing honest advice and original reporting about the stories we believe matter.

Thank you for reading. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Wear a mask.