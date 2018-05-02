On this podcast, we talk about:
- A look at the new LG G7 ThinQ phone.
- Apple's latest earnings, which proved critics wrong that iPhone sales were slowing down.
- At its F8 conference, Facebook introduces a new dating feature.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Our first impressions of the LG G7 ThinQ (The 3:59, Ep 395)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.